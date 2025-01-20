CIBC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Stock Price

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at CIBC from C$127.00 to C$126.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$133.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Scotiabank lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$129.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.17.

BBD.B traded up C$6.31 on Monday, hitting C$94.55. 568,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,457. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.35. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$44.29 and a twelve month high of C$113.60.

In other news, Senior Officer Daniel Brennan sold 19,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.17, for a total value of C$1,990,650.43. Also, Senior Officer Barton Wade Demosky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.33, for a total value of C$521,650.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

