City Holding Co. Acquires 1,127 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $454,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 49,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 28,056 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 45.3% during the second quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 30,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.92 and its 200 day moving average is $221.37. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $188.21 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.