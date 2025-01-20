City Holding Co. Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

City Holding Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IJT stock opened at $139.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.98 and its 200 day moving average is $138.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.70 and a twelve month high of $152.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

