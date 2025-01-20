City Holding Co. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Hsbc Global Res raised Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $222.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.66 and a 52-week high of $242.77.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.