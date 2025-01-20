City Holding Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 28,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First County Bank CT raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 231,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $48.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $46.33 and a 12-month high of $53.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average of $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

