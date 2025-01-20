City Holding Co. Sells 1,255 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

City Holding Co. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 14.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 201,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,157,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after acquiring an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 121,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,040,000 after purchasing an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.60.

PepsiCo Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $148.25 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $155.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

