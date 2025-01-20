City Holding Co. Sells 1,383 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

City Holding Co. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.1% of City Holding Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWF. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 26,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,627,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,231,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $406.98 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $304.85 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $403.79 and a 200 day moving average of $380.70. The firm has a market cap of $107.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

