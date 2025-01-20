Clarius Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of SNPS opened at $526.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
