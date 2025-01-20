Clarius Group LLC Has $301,000 Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $526.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $519.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $525.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $457.52 and a 12-month high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Synopsys from $644.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $641.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

