Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 339.0% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 68,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,249,000 after acquiring an additional 52,963 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $249,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 893,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,391,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $878,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,199,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,116,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Down 1.3 %

PLD stock opened at $109.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.82 and a 52 week high of $135.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average of $118.33.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.01%.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Prologis from $136.00 to $134.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Baird R W raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.