Clarius Group LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,377 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 329.4% during the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 73 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $800.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,005.00 to $1,095.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,013.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard A. Galanti sold 1,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.68, for a total transaction of $1,266,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,514,232. This represents a 4.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 2.5 %

COST stock opened at $943.19 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $675.96 and a one year high of $1,008.25. The firm has a market cap of $418.68 billion, a PE ratio of 55.38, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $949.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $901.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

