CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.43 ($0.18), with a volume of 475900 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.75 ($0.18).

CleanTech Lithium Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £20.95 million, a PE ratio of -360.75 and a beta of -0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 15.34.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium (AIM:CTL, Frankfurt:T2N, OTCQX:CTLHF) is an exploration and development company advancing sustainable lithium projects in Chile for the clean energy transition. Committed to net-zero, CleanTech Lithium’s mission is to produce material quantities of sustainable battery grade lithium products using Direct Lithium Extraction technology powered by renewable energy.

