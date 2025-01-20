Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,161 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 9,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 8,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 10,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.15.

NEE opened at $70.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.21. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

