Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 54,046 iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 54,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 55.2% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:GOVT opened at $22.46 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.94.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

