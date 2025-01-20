Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Makes New $354,000 Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.06 and a fifty-two week high of $121.70.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

