Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) Short Interest Update

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,000 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 81,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Climb Global Solutions by 24.1% during the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 37,747 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 314.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 27,254 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Climb Global Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $130.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.08 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.83. Climb Global Solutions has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $142.50.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Climb Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climb Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.