Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Receives $43.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COLL shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12.

In other news, EVP Shirley R. Kuhlmann sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $908,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,839.36. This represents a 18.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 31.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,408,369 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,749,000 after purchasing an additional 821,541 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,333,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,139,000 after acquiring an additional 499,473 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,688 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,461,000 after acquiring an additional 215,874 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 827,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,967,000 after acquiring an additional 177,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 173.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175,892 shares during the last quarter.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

