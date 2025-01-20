Community Bank of Raymore Sells 20,907 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Community Bank of Raymore reduced its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 20,907 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.60 on Monday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $2.29 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.93.

Service Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.65). Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $491.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 27th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Service Properties Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

