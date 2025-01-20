Comparing South Bow (SOBO) & Its Peers

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 9,366 public companies in the “” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare South Bow to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. South Bow pays out 108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.5% and pay out 111.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.4% of shares of all “” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.3% of shares of all “” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors -1,169.23% -15.43% -3.32%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares South Bow and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for South Bow and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 4 1 2 2.33 South Bow Competitors 4121 23115 28926 686 2.46

South Bow currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. As a group, “” companies have a potential upside of 614.05%. Given South Bow’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares South Bow and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A 13.03 South Bow Competitors $7.43 billion $245.83 million -62.28

South Bow’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

South Bow beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

