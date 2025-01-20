CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) Trading Down 2.3% – Here’s Why

CompuMed, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.60 and last traded at $2.60. 302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

CompuMed Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.45.

CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. CompuMed had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.15%.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc, an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide.

