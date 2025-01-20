Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.
View Our Latest Analysis on CPA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa
Copa Price Performance
Shares of CPA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. 337,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26.
Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Copa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.
Copa Company Profile
Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.
