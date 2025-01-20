Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Short Interest Update

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the December 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 337,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

CPA has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Copa from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Copa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copa by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Copa by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Copa by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CPA traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.24. 337,349 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.58 and a 200-day moving average of $92.26.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The transportation company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $854.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.90 million. Copa had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 18.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copa will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.59%.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 375 daily scheduled flights to 82 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 106 aircraft comprising 76 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft, 29 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft, and one Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter.

