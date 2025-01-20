Corundum Group Inc. Buys Shares of 35,473 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 35,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $70.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $71.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

