Corundum Group Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Corundum Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 26,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,452,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $133.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.92 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

