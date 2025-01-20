Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,890 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.