Cove Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 2,890 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Cove Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,754,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,174,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 3,025,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,165,000 after acquiring an additional 74,120 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,958,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,042,000 after acquiring an additional 36,837 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 8,392.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,296,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,922 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,250,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,432 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $94.79 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $100.01. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
