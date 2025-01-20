Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Short Interest Update

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 341,700 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the December 15th total of 369,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 269,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $366.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.91 and a 200 day moving average of $331.72. Curtiss-Wright has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $393.40.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 22nd. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $334.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $452.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $412.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.55, for a total value of $148,134.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,997.65. This represents a 8.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 7,129 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.80, for a total value of $2,629,175.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,580,134.40. This trade represents a 19.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 116 shares of company stock worth $35,278. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 37.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,701,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

