CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV) Short Interest Update

CVD Equipment Co. (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

CVD Equipment Stock Up 1.3 %

CVD Equipment stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,059. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVD Equipment has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $26.01 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVD Equipment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells equipment to develop and manufacture materials and coatings in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD Equipment, Stainless Design Concepts, and CVD Materials. The CVD Equipment segment offers chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor transport, and thermal process equipment under the FirstNano brand for various markets, such as high power electronics, aerospace advanced materials for gas turbine jet engines, and nanomaterials used in batteries, as well as semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial and research applications.

