David Shook Sells 8,638 Shares of Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX) Stock

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX – Get Free Report) insider David Shook sold 8,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $19,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,101. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nkarta Stock Performance

NASDAQ NKTX opened at $2.47 on Monday. Nkarta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $174.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Nkarta from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Nkarta from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. RODMAN&RENSHAW upgraded Nkarta to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nkarta from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Nkarta

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Nkarta by 252.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,063,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 761,349 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nkarta by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,834,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 442,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Nkarta by 136.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 254,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $1,489,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nkarta in the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Nkarta

Nkarta, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes natural killer cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune disease treatment. The company's lead product candidate is NKX019, a chimeric antigen receptor-natural killer (CAR NK) targeting the CD19 antigen that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory (r/r) non-hodgkin lymphoma, as well as for lupus nephritis.

