Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Short Interest Down 5.8% in December

Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 654,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the December 15th total of 694,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,726,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Destiny Tech100

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Destiny Tech100 by 75.6% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth $149,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter valued at $108,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DXYZ opened at $56.54 on Monday. Destiny Tech100 has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

