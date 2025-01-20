Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) is Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Onyx Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,371,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 64.0% of Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $116,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Abound Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 644.9% in the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $36.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.24. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

