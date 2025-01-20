Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

NASDAQ:QQQE opened at $92.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12 month low of $81.45 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.69 and its 200-day moving average is $90.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2402 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

