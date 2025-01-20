Divergent Planning LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Divergent Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for 0.2% of Divergent Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Divergent Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.48 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.86 and a 200 day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $100.77 and a 12-month high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

