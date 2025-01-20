Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires 3,316 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.6% of Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $10,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

ITA stock opened at $151.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $145.00 and a 1-year high of $206.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.20.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

