Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys 2,085 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $180.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.82.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

