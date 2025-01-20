Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 125,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHX. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 55,950 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 65,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 26,908 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $23.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $24.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

