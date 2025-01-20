Diversify Advisory Services LLC Sells 902 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $456,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.3% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 193,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,194,000 after buying an additional 36,262 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,304,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $194.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $170.13 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.15.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

