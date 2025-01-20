Diversify Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $66,343,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after purchasing an additional 489,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $98.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

