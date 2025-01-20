Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,493 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,071 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Adobe by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,712,616 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $765,094,000 after purchasing an additional 33,414 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,322 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 201.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,383 shares of the software company’s stock worth $60,779,000 after buying an additional 78,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Adobe by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 8,519 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Adobe from $685.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $512.44. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $403.75 and a 52-week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

