Diversify Wealth Management LLC Acquires 42 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in ServiceNow by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.97, for a total transaction of $102,397.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,864.29. This trade represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.29, for a total transaction of $69,187.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,173.83. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,731 shares of company stock worth $21,016,751 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $860.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,080.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.4 %

NOW opened at $1,072.02 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $220.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,069.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $932.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.