Diversify Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 83,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,017 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 38,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 115,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 72,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the third quarter worth about $409,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

VTIP opened at $48.70 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $47.37 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.76.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.529 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

