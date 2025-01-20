Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,041 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1,702.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,191,342 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after buying an additional 3,014,302 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17,357.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,936,310 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $499,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919,490 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,128,468 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,600,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989,725 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in QUALCOMM by 30.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 202.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,061,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $350,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,500 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $202,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94 shares in the company, valued at $14,570. This trade represents a 93.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $409,056.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,130.68. The trade was a 11.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $182.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.85 and a 200-day moving average of $168.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $139.26 and a one year high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.82%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

