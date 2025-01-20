Diversify Wealth Management LLC Has $3 Million Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 318,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,579 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 49,940,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775,794 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,190,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,308 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,317,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,144,000 after purchasing an additional 697,320 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 7.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,916,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Amcor by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,721,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,492 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMCR shares. Truist Financial upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America upgraded Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.46.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $9.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $11.48.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.23%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

