Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 73,606 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 478,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,606 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

