DLK Investment Management LLC Makes New $440,000 Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

DLK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 506.5% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DFS. Barclays upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:DFS opened at $187.17 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $96.46 and a 12-month high of $189.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.41. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

