Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Donor Advised Charitable Giving Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 102,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,900,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 168,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,961,000 after purchasing an additional 82,118 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 494,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR opened at $117.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.24 and a 200 day moving average of $116.32. The company has a market cap of $85.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.