Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,877.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.

Elkem ASA engages in the provision of advanced material solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. The company offers silicones polymers, including silicone oils, compounds, emulsions, grease, and resins, as well as chlorosilanes, heat cured rubber silicone, liquid silicone rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones.

