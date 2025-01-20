Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in December

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the December 15th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,877.0 days.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $1.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.77. Elkem ASA has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15.
