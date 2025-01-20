Ellsworth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 7.5% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Espey Mfg. & Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ESP stock opened at $29.40 on Monday. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.33 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

(Free Report)

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Mfg. & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.