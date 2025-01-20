Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Baugh & Associates LLC

Baugh & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.4% of Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Baugh & Associates LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 120.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 56,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,453,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,247,570,000 after acquiring an additional 162,985 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,339,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,359,000 after acquiring an additional 194,944 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 69,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 262,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,052,911.68. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $124.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average of $115.27. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $91.64 and a one year high of $134.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.5275 dividend. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Stephens lowered Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.89.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.