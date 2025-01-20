Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) CFO Sells $2,896,866.88 in Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 3,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $909.82, for a total value of $2,896,866.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,085,186.32. This trade represents a 12.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $915.59 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.14 and a fifty-two week high of $994.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a PE ratio of 82.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $941.64 and its 200-day moving average is $876.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 153.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 81.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,356,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Equinix by 1.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,019,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $935.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $995.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $976.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.