Ervin Investment Management LLC Acquires 510 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises 0.5% of Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ervin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Willner & Heller LLC raised its position in ASML by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $955.50.

ASML Stock Up 0.8 %

ASML stock opened at $756.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $706.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $797.30. The stock has a market cap of $297.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.47. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $645.45 and a twelve month high of $1,110.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

