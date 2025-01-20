Evanson Asset Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Evanson Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 67.3% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,486 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 129,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 642,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 46,620 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% during the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $107.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.51, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $83.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The entertainment giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 36.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, CEO Robert A. Iger sold 372,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.57, for a total transaction of $42,667,242.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,980,695.19. This represents a 62.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $568,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,005,529.10. The trade was a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 385,412 shares of company stock worth $44,153,263. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.