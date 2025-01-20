Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 28,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Exelon by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

Exelon Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXC opened at $39.42 on Monday. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Exelon’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

